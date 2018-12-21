ESIC Hospital fire in Mumbai: Two arrested sent to judicial custody

THE SITE supervisor and his assistant, who were arrested on Wednesday in connection to the fire at ESIC Kamgar Hospital in Andheri East, which has claimed 10 lives, were remanded to judicial custody on Thursday.

Site supervisor Nilesh Mehta and his assistant Nitin Kamble of Supreme Constructions were produced at the Andheri magistrate court on Thursday afternoon. They have been booked for causing death due to negligence and committing acts that endanger the safety of others under the IPC. All are bailable sections.

The police said the company was contracted to conduct renovation work in one wing of the hospital building. While work as on, sparks from a welding machine flew to the ground floor air-conditioning duct of the adjacent main hospital building, where another contractor had stored rubber sheets. The sheets ignited and smoke traveled upwards and into patients’ wards, they added.

On Thursday, there was a delay in proceedings in the court when the police initially asked for the custody of the accused. Magistrate S N Salve questioned the police about seeking custodial interrogation of the accused after booking them under bailable sections.

“Shouldn’t you have booked them under 304 Part 2 of the IPC then?” asked the magistrate. The section pertains to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and is not bailable.

This was after Advocate K K Shukla, who represented the accused, pointed out that the accused should be sent to judicial custody. “The accused have no role in causing the fire. The work was being carried out by another contracted firm. They men were only doing their job at the site. The police have not arrested the main accused,” he argued.

The police said, however, that there is no evidence yet to book the accused for culpable homicide. “They were negligent in securing the construction site,” said N D Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone X). While the duo was remanded to judicial custody till January 3, their lawyer filed a bail application. Meanwhile, the police are also investigating whether the firm that stored rubber sheets in the duct was negligent.