ESIC Hospital fire in Mumbai: Premature baby dies, toll rises to eleven

THE TOLL in the ESIC Hospital fire rose to 11 late Friday after a premature baby dies in NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) at the Holy Spirit Hospital. The week old baby was on intensive support and weighed 600 grams at birth. Her twin is still in NICU. The baby passed away before midnight on Thursday.

Before this, 65-year-old Dattu Kisan Naravade passed away at the same hospital. He was admitted to ESIC Hospital with pneumonia, which worsened due to smoke inhalation. Naravade passed away at 4.20 am. His family took the body home after a decision was taken to not conduct a postmortem. Doctors said that he died due to “pneumonia in a case of septic shock”.

Naravade also had a history of tuberculosis and damaged lungs. When the fire started at ESIC on Monday, Naravade suffered breathlessness due to smoke inhalation. He could not move on his own and had to be rescued.

“When he was brought to the hospital, he didn’t show symptoms of being critically ill,” said an official from Holy Spirit. He was put on oxygen support. But on December 18, his condition worsened and he was put on intensive care support and on ventilator. “The inhaled fumes affected his lungs more because they were already damaged,” a doctor said.

Dr Pankaj Malewade, chief medical officer of Holy Spirit, said: “We do a system of triage during disasters. Only those serious are immediately transferred to ICU.” Naravade’s family resides in Andheri East and are daily wagers.

On Thursday, of the 176 admitted following the fire, 114 continued to remain hospitalised. Three patients are still critical and 55 have been discharged. At Holy Spirit, 33 remain admitted, one of them critical. At SevenHills Hospital, 40 remain admitted, including two who are critical. At Jogeshwari Trauma hospital, 20 patients are admitted, one at Hiranandani hospital, 19 in R N Cooper hospital and two at Siddharth hospital.