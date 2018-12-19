ESIC Hospital fire in Mumbai: As smoke rose, confusion spread

Written by Sanjana Bhalerao & Tabassum Barnagarwala

WITH NEARLY 400 people inside ESIC Hospital when the fire broke out during Monday’s evening visiting hours, the count of the injured rose to 169 on Tuesday, including three firemen. Among the injured were patients, their relatives and hospital staffers. While 28 were discharged, many underwent surgeries.

Pramod Mourya (60) suffered paraplegia after hurting his back in a bid to escape by jumping from a window. Doctors treating him at Dr R N Cooper Hospital said he underwent a surgery but the nerve damage may be irreversible.

“He has no sensation in the lower half of the body,” said Dr R Sukhadev, medical superintendent at the hospital. At Holy Spirit Hospital, 13 are in the intensive care unit, including five newborns. “Two patients remain critical and one newborn is on ventilator support. But they were serious even before the fire started,” said Dr Pankaj Malewade, the chief medical officer.

At Seven Hills Hospital, four patients are critical. “They had pre-existing illnesses for which they are under treatment. Others have inhalation injuries,” said vice-president Dr Lakshmi Sadhotra.

Sumiran Tiwari, a nine-year-old dengue patient, is now at Seven Hills. Her mother Alka said there was confusion for nearly half an hour after the fire broke out. “First we were asked by the staff not to move. We were asked to cover our nose and mouth as the smoke was spreading. Later, we started moving the patients through the staircase. All my belongings, my daughter’s medicines, were left inside. I was trying to access the hospital ward, but authorities have refused,” she added.

Saturam Kokane (70) is now in stable and admitted to Siddharth Hospital, Goregaon. A diabetic, Kokane is suffering from breathlessness after being rescued by his 35-year-old son Anil. The family was with him in a third floor ward. “There was confusion as everyone was unsure what had happened. Many ran towards the bathroom as smoke filled the entire floor. I shifted my father on to a wheelchair and brought him down through the staircase. We left all our insurance papers and medicine behind,” Anil said.

Sonika, 8 months old, was admitted to ESIC with pneumonia. She and her mother Renu Narayan (26) were evacuated within half an hour of the fire beginning to spread. “The smoke was so thick that I could not see the person next to me. I and other mothers were rescued from the rear of the hospital,” said Renu.