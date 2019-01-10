ESIC hospital blaze: Toll climbs to 12, victim was slated for surgery on day of fire

The fire at the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital in Marol claimed its 12th victim last week with the death of a 65-year-old Saki Naka resident, who had been slated for surgery on December 17 — the day the blaze erupted in the 325-bed hospital. Idna Khatoon Abdul Majid was subsequently transferred to Seven Hills Hospital and then to Riddhi Vinayak Critical Care hospital, where she died on January 5. Majid suffered from brain haemorrhage and a kidney ailment. Her family said that they have neither been offered the Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia paid to the kin of others who died in the tragedy, nor the compensation of Rs 1 lakh or Rs 2 lakh paid to those injured. The compensation had been declared by the Union labour ministry.

“When the fire started, there was a lot of smoke. A nurse and a doctor helped me rescue my mother. We put a wet cloth on her face and took her down the staircase. But I could see she could not breath,” said son Abdul, who works in the operations section of an e-commerce major.

Majid had been admitted to the intensive care unit on the fourth floor of ESIC on December 10. On December 14, a CT scan had been conducted and a surgery planned for December 17. She had been admitted previously in November with blood pressure and kidney problems. After discharge, she had slipped and sustained a head injury.

On December 17, when she was rushed out during the rescue operations, the ambulance had no ambubag. “She experienced problems in breathing until we reached Seven Hills Hospital,” Abdul said.

“We put her on ventilator support. Later, she was shifted to the general ward but her condition deteriorated. She was shifted back to ICU,” a senior doctor said. Majid underwent a craniotomy at Seven Hills. On January 4, she was transferred to Riddhi Vinayak hospital at Kandivali, after doctors informed the family that they did not have a kidney specialist to treat her.

She succumbed a day later on January 5. “She was put on ventilator support but her condition was critical. Her medical records show her condition worsened after the fire. Her blood pressure was low. The smoke may have also impacted her breathing,” said an official from Riddhi Vinayak hospital, adding that the fire aggravated her illness.

Dr B B Gupta, superintendent of ESIC Hospital, said that he has asked for Majid’s records following her death.

“We have offered two rounds of compensation. I do not know if they have been left out. We will look into it,” he added.

The blaze in the four-storey hospital had led to 12 deaths and 176 injuries. Amongst those dead were two infants, aged two months and a week.