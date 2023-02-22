Errors in English paper mar start of HSC exams

Lakhs of students appearing for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class XII exam of the Maharashtra state board, which started on Tuesday, were in for a shock as errors were printed in the English question paper. While three questions of two marks each were missing from the question paper, model answers were printed at their place.

Following this, the board decided to hold a meeting with subject moderators, based on whose recommendations, a decision will be taken to ensure that no student faces any injustice.

Earlier in the day, the mistakes were found on page 10 of the question paper in the sub-question section of question 3, related to a poem. While there were no questions in sub-questions A3, A4 and A5, instructions to paper-checkers were written against A3 and A5. Moreover, A4 contained an answer, instead of the question.

Students complained that the confusion cost them precious time. “Nobody understood what it meant. It was difficult to understand that there would be a mistake in a state board question paper… so many of us ended up spending time on thinking about various possibilities. The invigilators had no instructions from the board on this, which added to the confusion and led to panic,” a student who appeared for the exam in a suburban college in Mumbai said.

A senior teacher, however, said teachers couldn’t have clarified the errors during the exam, as that is against the rule. “The mistake is unfortunate but the board has to wait for the exam to get over before any decision is taken. It is a clear mistake and the board will have no option but to accept it.”

The Mumbai Principals’ Association demanded that all students should be given these six marks. Spokesperson of the association, Pandurang Kengar, said: “Irrespective of whether a student has attempted to solve those questions, the six marks should be given to all.”

State board Secretary Anuradha Oak, in a notification issued in the evening, said: “As per regular practice, for English paper, a meeting of joint subject experts and moderators was organised but it could not be held due to the boycott by the junior college teachers’ associations. It will be called again and an appropriate decision will be taken.”

Meanwhile, Mukund Andhalkar, conveyer of the Maharashtra State Federation of Junior College Teachers Organisation, said: “Because the meeting couldn’t take place, the state board could not take a decision on what to do with the six marks immediately, which is generally the practice. The state government should promptly look into the teachers’ issues so that such problems can be avoided in future.”

The exams will continue till March 21.