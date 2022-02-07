Erect memorial for Lata Mangeshkar at Shivaji Park, BJP MLA Ram Kadam urges CM

Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urging him to erect a memorial for Lata Mangeshkar at Shivaji Park in Mumbai where the legendary singer was cremated with full state honours on Sunday.

“On behalf of music lovers and fans, I request you to consider erecting a memorial for Lata Mangeshkar at Shivaji Park,” the MLA said in his letter, adding that it should be built at the same spot where Mangeshkar was cremated.

The top BJP leadership in the state has not commented on the matter yet, but it is unlikely that Kadam would have raised the subject without their knowledge.

An office-bearer of the party at the BJP headquarters observed, “Kadam has expressed his sentiments. Let us wait and see what is the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s stand.”

The state is observing a public holiday on Monday to mourn the death of the singer.