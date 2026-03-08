No equipment to break glass to escape? DG Shipping advisory cites incident after Bihar captain dies in Gulf tanker attack

India’s maritime regulator has indicated that two Indian seafarers trapped during a fire on the oil tanker ‘Sky Light’, which was hit during the Iran–Israel conflict near Oman’s Khasab port on March 1, may not have had equipment onboard to break porthole glass for emergency escape, a safety gap that may have led to the death of the vessel’s captain, Ashish Kumar from Bihar.

In a safety advisory issued on March 6 for Indian seafarers and shipping stakeholders operating in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and nearby waters, the Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping) in Mumbai noted that in a recent incident of a vessel coming under attack, crew members were trapped inside the accommodation area when fire engulfed it from both sides. The only possible escape route was through the front portholes, but “there may not have been adequate provisions or equipment available to break the glass panels for emergency escape,” the advisory states.

The advisory comes days after the March 1 attack on the oil tanker Sky Light near Oman’s Khasab port, where Captain Ashish Kumar and crew member Dalip Singh from Rajasthan were reported missing after the vessel caught fire following the strike.

Although the safety advisory did not specifically identify the vessel in question as ‘Sky Light’, officials who did not wish to be identified confirmed to The Indian Express that it referred to that attack. Kumar was trapped in the master cabin while Dalip Singh was stuck in the accommodation area as flames spread across the vessel, leaving them with no clear escape route except through the front portholes, but there was no equipment available to break them open, sources told this newspaper.

The Indian Express emailed Red Sea Ship Management, the company responsible for managing Sky Light’s operations, seeking comment on the lack safety equipment on board, but did not receive a response.

Authorities have recovered severely burnt skeletal remains from the captain’s cabin, which are believed to be Kumar’s, though DNA testing will be conducted to confirm the identity. “We have recovered remains from the captain’s cabin and arrangements are being made for the family to travel to Dubai for DNA testing to establish the identity,” an official said on the condition of anonymity.

The incidents come amid rising security risks for merchant vessels operating in West Asian waters following the escalation of tensions between Israel and Iran. Shipping routes through the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman — among the world’s busiest energy corridors — have seen a series of attacks on commercial vessels in recent weeks.

Story continues below this ad

So far, two Indian seafarers have died in such incidents. Apart from Captain Ashish Kumar, oiler Dixit Solanki from Mumbai was killed after a suspected missile strike hit the engine room of another crude oil tanker, MKD Vyom, operating off the coast of Oman. Crew member Dalip Singh, who was aboard the same vessel, Sky Light, as Captain Kumar, remains missing.

According to a situation report issued by the Directorate General of Shipping at1800 hrs on March 5, at least 66 Indian-flagged vessels, at that time, operating in the Persian Gulf region, including 24 west of the Strait of Hormuz and 12 east of the Strait of Hormuz and in the Gulf of Oman, placing hundreds of Indian seafarers in waters that authorities have assessed as high-risk due to escalating hostilities in the region.

The same situation report confirmed that the remains of Captain Ashish Kumar were located in the accommodation area of the tanker Sky Light by personnel from the Indian Embassy and the Oman Coast Guard, while Dalip Singh remains unaccounted for.

In its March 6 advisory, DG Shipping in Mumbai warned that recent attacks on merchant vessels in the Persian Gulf region and the Strait of Hormuz have involved drones, missiles and small craft carrying explosive payloads, highlighting the evolving nature of asymmetric maritime threats.

Story continues below this ad

Given the heightened risks, Indian seafarers operating in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and nearby waters have been advised to maintain heightened vigilance and situational awareness. Masters and crew have been asked to ensure round-the-clock watch around vessels and to report any suspicious activity, including unidentified boats, drone activity or missile threats.

Shipping companies and recruitment and placement service licence (RPSL) agencies have also been asked to establish 24×7 emergency contact mechanisms so that seafarers and their families can receive timely information and assistance during crisis situations.

The advisory further recommended that companies consider providing psychological counselling support to seafarers and their families during distress situations.