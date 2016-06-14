Ephedrine case: Thane police file chargesheet against four, say may later name ex-actor as wanted accused

he initial chargesheet details the roles of the four persons who were the first arrested in the case and led the police to the Solapur-based pharma company where at least 20 tonnes of ephedrine were found. he initial chargesheet details the roles of the four persons who were the first arrested in the case and led the police to the Solapur-based pharma company where at least 20 tonnes of ephedrine were found.

The Thane police on Friday filed a 225-page chargesheet in the ephedrine drug bust case before the Thane sessions court. The initial chargesheet details the roles of the four persons who were the first arrested in the case and led the police to the Solapur-based pharma company where at least 20 tonnes of ephedrine were found. Several other chargesheets are expected.

Senior officers said that they could name former actor Mamta Kulkarni in a later chargesheet, after going through her bank account details.

Ephedrine, a controlled substance, is an ingredient in medicines used to treat asthma and bronchitis. Any substance that can possibly be used in the production of narcotics is called controlled substance, and it stays under government scrutiny, considering the probability of its misuse.

Ephedrine, used in making medicines, can also be used to produce the popular narcotic, Methamphetamine or Meth. The Thane police case is that ephedrine that was being made at Avon Lifesciences Limited, a Solapur-based pharmaceutical company, was being illegally diverted to be used to make Meth. The police also claimed that they found acetic anhydride which could have been diverted to produce heroin.

The Thane police later said the accused were linked to international drug lord Vicky Goswami, Mamta Kulkarni’s partner, currently out on bail in Kenya.

Based on the interrogation of a Nigerian arrested on April 10, the Thane Police on April 12 arrested Sagar Powale and Mayur Sukhdare for allegedly possessing at least 2 kg ephedrine. Their interrogation led the police to Dhaneshwar Swami, 28, a chemist who supplied ephedrine to Powale and Sukhdare.

During an interrogation, Swami allegedly told the police that a large quantity of the drug was stored in the offices of Avon Lifesciences Limited, also located in MIDC.

According to the police, 7.6 kg ephedrine was found stored in the cabin of Rajendra Dimri, the firm’s senior production manager, who was also arrested.

A senior officer said if the chargesheet was not filed even 60 days after the arrest , the four could have applied for bail as per law in NDPS cases.

“To ensure that they did not take advantage of that, we made sure that the chargesheet was filed on June 10,” a senior officer said.

In all, there are 10 arrested accused and three wanted accused in the case. “Chargesheets against seven accused persons and three wanted accused are still pending,” the officer said.

Two senior officers who The Indian Express spoke to, indicated that Mamta Kulkarni could also be named as a wanted accused in the case. “We may have to freeze her bank accounts at some stage and also involve the Enforcement Directorate (ED),” the senior IPS officer said, without clarifying the details of what the police have found.

According to a senior officer, the police have appointed Special Public Prosecutor Shishir Hire to ensure that they have a watertight case against the accused persons.

