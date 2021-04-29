EOW opposes former MLA’s bail plea in Maharashtra State Co-op Bank fraud case

The EOW has said that Manik Jadhav is not a complainant in the case and has no locus standi to make an application for a transfer of the case. (File Photo)

The Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has opposed a former MLA’s plea seeking to transfer the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank alleged fraud case to another judge, calling it “unwarranted”.

Manik Jadhav, member of a sugar cooperative, had filed the plea earlier this week stating that he has an apprehension about a free and fair hearing before the judge. The in-charge court for the Principal Judge has called for a report from the concerned court.

The special court is hearing arguments on the closure report filed by EOW, stating that no criminal case is made against more than 70 people probed in the case, including Deputy chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The EOW has said that Jadhav is not a complainant in the case and has no locus standi to make an application for a transfer of the case. It said that allegations of not being given sufficient time by the special court to go through the case documents are false and baseless.

“The present application…is rather motivated for sensationalising and publicising issues and keep burning the topic without being interested to get it adjudicated judicially at the earliest,” the EOW reply states.

Subhash Talekar, the lawyer who represented Jadhav, said in a rejoinder that he was a victim in the case and the locus to file a protest petition cannot be grounds to decide the transfer application.

The court will hear the case next week.