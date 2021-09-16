Environmentalists oppose BMC plan to fell, transplant trees in Bandra East, Andheri East

Environmentalists on Wednesday opposed BMC’s plan to fell 66 and transplant 225 trees in Bandra East and Andheri East to make way for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train and Metro 7 projects.

Public hearings for felling and transplantation of these trees were held on Wednesday.

Environmentalist Zoru Bhathena said, “As over 200 trees are involved, the proposal will have to okayed by the state tree authority, which is yet to be set up. We will put up stiff resistance.”

Sanjiv Walsan of the Save Aarey movement added, “Metro 7 project has eaten two lanes of the Western Express Highway. They should have made two lanes for buses to reduce traffic. The bullet train also won’t serve any purpose as Mumbai-Ahmedabad trains are running empty.”

Trees will be impacted in Bandra East for bullet train project. Some will be felled and transplanted to extend Metro 7 corridor from Andheri East to airport.