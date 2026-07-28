Environmental concerns stall Mulund land allotment for Dharavi project

Citing environmental concerns, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Improvements Committee on Tuesday stalled a proposal to lease 15 acres of the erstwhile Mulund dumping ground to Navbharat Mega Developers Private Limited (NMDPL).
Speaking to The Indian Express, committee chairperson and Shiv Sena corporator Sandhya Doshi said the proposal had been sent back to the civic administration after members raised several technical objections.
According to the proposal, the land would be used by NMDPL to set up a casting yard and a ready-mix concrete (RMC) plant for the redevelopment project of the Dharavi slum. Adani Properties Private Limited (APPL) holds an 80 per cent stake in NMDPL, while the remaining 20 per cent is owned by the state government’s Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA).
“We have sent back the proposal to the administration since there are several ambiguities regarding the setting up of the casting yard and the RMC plant. Mulund is a densely populated area, and the civic administration will have to explain how this project will not create environmental problems for residents,” Doshi said.
“The administration will have to resubmit the proposal after answering these queries, following which it will be considered for clearance,” she added.
The lease rent has been fixed at Rs 252 per sq m. NMDPL will pay Rs 9.17 crore in advance, equivalent to the first six months’ rent, after the allotment is approved. Thereafter, it will pay Rs 1.52 crore every month, with the rent increasing by 6 per cent every six months. Over the five-year lease period, the BMC expects to earn Rs 103.47 crore.
Under the proposal, NMDPL will also remove the remaining waste mound at the site at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore over 14 months. The expenditure will be adjusted against the lease rental, reducing the BMC’s net revenue from the lease to around Rs 83 crore.
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“The BMC has already spent hundreds of crores cleaning up the garbage at this landfill. Then why is the civic body paying an additional Rs 20 crore to NMDPL?” asked Sachin Padwal, a Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator and committee member.
Congress corporator Ashraf Azmi said, “The Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) rules suggest that a landfill site should not be put to human use for at least 15 years after the completion of bioremediation. Handing over the land now is against established environmental norms.”
BMC clears Seven Hills Hospital lease proposal
Two months after asking the civic administration to reconsider its proposal to hand over Mumbai’s Seven Hills Hospital to a private operator, the Improvements Committee on Tuesday approved a revised plan.
The proposal had been referred back in May after Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress members raised concerns over the proposed treatment rates.
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“The proposal was cleared because resuming operations at Seven Hills Hospital will strengthen Mumbai’s healthcare infrastructure. The BMC will initially reserve 76 beds where treatment will be provided to citizens at subsidised rates. The civic body also expects to generate around Rs 223 crore in revenue through the lease,” Doshi said.
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More