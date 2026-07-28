Environmental concerns stall Mulund land allotment for Dharavi project

According to the proposal, the land would be used by NMDPL to set up a casting yard and a ready-mix concrete (RMC) plant for the redevelopment project of the Dharavi slum. (File image)

Citing environmental concerns, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Improvements Committee on Tuesday stalled a proposal to lease 15 acres of the erstwhile Mulund dumping ground to Navbharat Mega Developers Private Limited (NMDPL).

Speaking to The Indian Express, committee chairperson and Shiv Sena corporator Sandhya Doshi said the proposal had been sent back to the civic administration after members raised several technical objections.

According to the proposal, the land would be used by NMDPL to set up a casting yard and a ready-mix concrete (RMC) plant for the redevelopment project of the Dharavi slum. Adani Properties Private Limited (APPL) holds an 80 per cent stake in NMDPL, while the remaining 20 per cent is owned by the state government’s Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA).