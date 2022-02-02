Environmental assessment for Powai lake

The BMC’s water works department on Tuesday issued a tender for conducting an environmental assessment of Powai lake. The project will cost Rs 72 lakh.

Assistant Engineer (Construction) Vishal Bhalekar said, “An expert committee had suggested that a study be conducted.” The committee comprises former NEERI director Dr Rakesh Kumar, marine biologist Dr Deepak Apte, Powai lake researcher Dr Pramod Salaskar and herpetologist Kedar Bhide.

An official said, “In the late 1990s, a part of the lake was reclaimed for widening Jogeshwari-Vikhroli link road. Later, some land was reclaimed for the Powai promenade.” Activist Amrita Bhattacharjee from Save Aarey movement, said, “The BMC is wasting public money by setting up committee after committee… there is no implementation of the suggestions. Now, the BMC is further damaging the eco system of the lake by constructing a cycle track.”