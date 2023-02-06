Ensure walkable footpaths for pedestrians including elderly and disabled: HC to BMC

The Bombay High Court told the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday that it should ensure “actually walkable” footpaths are available for pedestrians including elderly and disabled people by removing encroachments by unlicensed hawkers.

A bench of Justices Gautam S Patel and Neela K Gokhale asked the civic body to file an affidavit in reply by March 1 identifying specific problems and indicating the solutions it would offer to deal with the issue.

After two shop owners, Pankaj and Gopalkrishna Agarwal, from Borivali (East) had moved the court complaining that several unauthorised stalls had come up in front of their shops, the bench initiated a suo motu PIL petition, citing the “much larger issue of the consequence for the entire city”.

Last month, the court sought to know from authorities on the current policy about hawkers who function outside hawking zones and hamper pedestrian movement.

On Monday, senior advocate S U Kamdar, for the BMC, submitted that many unlicensed hawkers were being removed, the town vending committee under the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act 2014 was being constituted and that specific hawking zones were being established to address the issue of encroachments.

Kamdar said the authority was taking steps by complying with Supreme Court directions.

“We are not interfering with the system. We need to ensure there are footpaths available for pedestrians which are actually walkable. There are authorised or unauthorised structures on footpaths. The result is that because the footpath is narrow, pedestrians face difficulty. The road near Bombay Gymkhana is a classic example of the same. There should be some method or signage where there are no pedestrian walkways, so that people know where to walk. Signage and crossing has to be clear and footpaths have to be accessible,” the bench said.

Kamdar responded that he had suggested that specific rules be put in place so that structures on footpaths do not not obstruct or cover the shops or entrances of the buildings. He said it was a difficult task to decide the size and width of footpaths within the demarcated hawkers zone to ensure space for pedestrians. The vendor committee will go through such “tricky” issues, he added. He also said the size of the authorised shops on footpaths was at times more than required and that rules and regulations need to be framed in that regard.

“You cannot have a one-size-fits-all approach. No further licence should be issued in that case… The right to grant licence also prescribes the right to take away licence in case of violations. We cannot have a situation where you cannot have power to cancel the licence,” the bench said.

The bench added that the civic body had to implement rules to make the footpaths disabled-friendly and that the elderly can walk on them without any hassles.

“One of the bigger problems is paver blocks. They keep on coming out and popping out and causing problems to pedestrians. We do not know what are technical difficulties, but someone from the engineering department needs to look into this. Even senior citizens stumble despite walking with sticks. You should make the footpath accessible.”

The court said the civic body should also ensure the footpaths that are emptied are not used for overnight parking of vehicles.

“These are complex factors you will have to see. Rather than doing everything at once, you can decide the priority. We are not saying there is a magic bullet but let us do it systematically,” the bench said.

The bench posted further hearing on the matter to March 3.