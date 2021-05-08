Ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply to western Maharashtra: Satej Patil to Centre

Oxygen supply has been reportedly affected in Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri owing to the alleged blocking by Karnataka. (PTI Photo)

MINISTER OF State for home and IT Satej Patil on Saturday urged the Centre to facilitate uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen to western Maharashtra. Patil, the guardian minister of Kolhapur, has raised the alarm following reports of “Karnataka blocking oxygen supply to Kolhapur”.

“Today the supply of 50MT of oxygen to Maharashtra from the Centre was interrupted by the Karnataka government. This will cause shortage of oxygen in Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts,” Patil told the press.

After the Karnataka government interrupted the supply of oxygen meant for Maharashtra from a steel plant in Bellary, Karnataka, Patil took to Twitter to raise the issue.

Patil said Kolhapur district is all set to become self-sufficient in oxygen supply. “To face the projected third wave of Covid-19 infection, Kolhapur has pulled all strings to set maximum oxygen plants under Mission Oxygen of the state government. We are setting up 14 oxygen plants across the district,” he tweeted.

“Currently, Kolhapur’s daily oxygen consumption is 50.93MT, of which, 35MT is generated within the district. Keeping the rise in Covid-19 cases in mind, the district may require 63.66MT oxygen daily in future. The estimated oxygen generation through proposed plants is 23MT,” he added.

Patil said the proposed oxygen plants have the capacity of filing 1,800 cylinders to cater to at least 1,200 patients.