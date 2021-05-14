‘Ensure special masks for differently abled’

The Bombay High Court on Thursday, hearing a PIL filed by NGO argued through advocates Asim Sarode and Ajinkya Udane, directed the authorities to consider putting in place a system for distribution of special masks for speech and audio impaired.

The petitioner had informed that while the state has claimed that it has arranged for such special masks, there was no system in place for effective distribution to eligible persons.

The HC also directed the state government to ensure all district collectors and municipal commissioners maintain proper disposal of Covid medical waste including used masks and PPE kits across all hospitals in Maharashtra as per guidelines stipulated by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The bench suggested that it is the right time to implement the anti-begging Act to prevent spread of pandemic and provide rehabilitation to beggars as per law.

The HC will hear the PIL on May 19.