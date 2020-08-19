Ensure no crowding, guidelines followed during Ganesh festival: Uddhav tells officials

On Tuesday, Thackeray said guidelines issued by the state government had capped the height of the idols up to four feet for mandals and up to two feet for idols worshipped at home.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday instructed top administrative officials to avoid any carelessness in implementing the measures to contain the spread of coronavirus disease.

At a review meeting, through video-conference, with top officials, Thackeray said crowding during the Ganesh festival should be avoided and guidelines on the height of idols and their immersion followed.

“So far, all religious communities have celebrated the festivals in a simple manner and cooperated with the government. Now, the upcoming Ganesh festival and Muharram should also be observed without any crowding and by strictly following the instructions,” Thackeray said.

Ganesh festival is celebrated with much fanfare Mumbai, Pune and the Konkan region every year. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, several big mandals have this year decided to cancel the festivities or keep them low-key.

On Tuesday, Thackeray said guidelines issued by the state government had capped the height of the idols up to four feet for mandals and up to two feet for idols worshipped at home. “While ensuring this norm, no procession should be taken out for installing and immersing the idols. Also, there should not be any crowding during the Ganesh festival,” he said. The chief minister also instructed the local bodies to create a maximum number of artificial ponds for idol immersion.

The CM said while the spread of the Covid-19 cases had been prevented in some places, it is increasing in some others.

“The focus should be on bringing the situation under control,” he said. The assistance from the task force of doctors should be taken to reduce the mortality rate, he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope, divisional commissioners, district collectors, municipal commissioners, district police superintendents among others attended the review meeting.

Contact-tracing of patients, Tope said, needed to be increased in districts such as Parbhani, Nandurbar, Kolhapur, Satara, Solapur and Ahmednagar to prevent the spread of the virus.

