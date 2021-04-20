Ensure adequate oxygen supply in city hospitals: BMC to manufacturers, distributors

BMC teams will be appointed to monitor the transportation of oxygen cylinders from the production sites and its distribution to all Covid hospitals and centres. (PTI)

The BMC on Monday asked all oxygen manufacturers and distributors to work on “mission mode” to ensure there is adequate supply in civic and private hospitals of Mumbai.

In a review meeting, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed BMC officials to store data regarding oxygen supply and requirement on a Google drive. Around 500 metric tonnes of additional oxygen is expected reach Mumbai from Visakhapatnam, Jamnagar and Raigad soon, said Chahal.



BMC teams will be appointed to monitor the transportation of oxygen cylinders from the production sites and its distribution to all Covid hospitals and centres, he added. The teams will update the amount of oxygen received daily on Google drive. This way, BMC plans to monitor the amount of oxygen available in hospitals everyday.

On Saturday, 168 patients from six BMC hospitals, which reported shortage of oxygen, had to be relocated to different municipal hospitals. “Coordination between officials and hospitals in relocating such a large number of patients was unprecedented,” said Chahal.

He added that oxygen is needed everywhere for Covid-19 patients and Mumbai is no exception. “The strain on oxygen producers and suppliers and the FDA is understandable… However, under no circumstances, the current supply of 235 metric tonne of oxygen per day for Mumbai should be reduced,” he directed.