Enrolment in govt schools up from 2 years ago: ASER survey

The survey also focused on basic reading and math skills, online education process in rural areas, academic material and children's participation in academic activities. (Representational image)

A latest survey has revealed that enrolment in state’s government schools has increased this year as compared to two years ago.

As per the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) Wave 1, conducted by NGO Pratham and released on Wednesday, among both boys and girls, enrolment figures in government schools have increased in 2020, as compared to 2018. While enrolment of boys in government schools increased from 53.2 per cent in 2018 to 63.8 per cent this year, among girls the enrolment figure jumped from 57.3 per cent in 2018 to 65 per cent this year. However, proper assessment of enrolment will be done only after schools reopen, the survey stated.

“The shift towards government schools could be due to financial considerations among parents. Also, majority of people who have migrated back to their native places have decided to enroll their wards at neighbourhood schools,” said Farida Lambay, co-founder of Pratham.

In usage of online facilities, students of private schools have a clear edge. While 40.8 per cent private school students had accessed pre-recorded lectures, only 34 per cent students in state government schools had done so.

The survey also focused on basic reading and math skills, online education process in rural areas, academic material and children’s participation in academic activities. It found that digital tools were being created in 981 villages across Maharashtra’s 33 rural districts. The prevalence of smart phones among students enrolled in schools has also increased to 76.3 per cent as compared to 42.3 per cent in 2018.

Dinkar Patil, director, Maharashtra State Council for Educational Research and Training, told The Indian Express, “In the past two years, several tech-savvy teachers of zilla parishad schools have started blogs, YouTube channels and are disseminating quality education. In a bid to elevate the image of state schools, the department has also recently rolled out a GR to create 300 model schools in the state. We expect to cultivate preference towards state schools.”

