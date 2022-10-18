Enquiry report in Cordelia case mentions departmental, vigilance lapses against 7-8 officials

A 3,000-page NCB vigilance inquiry report on the Cordelia drug bust case was submitted to the chief of the agency three months back, confirmed sources in the know of matters. They added that departmental and vigilance issues were found against seven-eight NCB personnel, including some who are no longer with the NCB.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in October 2021 along with 15 others in the case. Later Aryan Khan was given a clean chit as he was not named by the NCB in the case.

Some irregularities were also found in two-three cases, including the Cordelia drug bust case, that were probed by the NCB. “We will conduct further probe in these cases,” an official said.

In October 2021, a vigilance enquiry was ordered by NCB in connection with the Cordelia case after there were allegations against IRS officer Sameer Wankhede and his team in connection with the case.

