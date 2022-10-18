scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Enquiry report in Cordelia case mentions departmental, vigilance lapses against 7-8 officials

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in October 2021 along with 15 others in the case.

File photo of Aryan Khan arriving at a court in Mumbai in connection with the Cordelia drug bust case. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

A 3,000-page NCB vigilance inquiry report on the Cordelia drug bust case was submitted to the chief of the agency three months back, confirmed sources in the know of matters. They added that departmental and vigilance issues were found against seven-eight NCB personnel, including some who are no longer with the NCB.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in October 2021 along with 15 others in the case. Later Aryan Khan was given a clean chit as he was not named by the NCB in the case.

Some irregularities were also found in two-three cases, including the Cordelia drug bust case, that were probed by the NCB. “We will conduct further probe in these cases,” an official said.

Also Read |Prosecutor in Cordelia cruise ship drug raid case resigns from NCB

In October 2021, a vigilance enquiry was ordered by NCB in connection with the Cordelia case after there were allegations against IRS officer Sameer Wankhede and his team in connection with the case.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tracking culprit, not IMEI: How Bengaluru police are solving phone snatch...Premium
Tracking culprit, not IMEI: How Bengaluru police are solving phone snatch...
Meet new BCCI president Roger Binny: Railway guard’s son, World Cup...Premium
Meet new BCCI president Roger Binny: Railway guard’s son, World Cup...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
It’s time to put the World in the World CupPremium
It’s time to put the World in the World Cup
More from Mumbai

However, later Aryan Khan was given a clean chit as he was not named by the NCB in connection with the Cordelia case.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 07:16:55 pm
Next Story

Watch: Roshni Chopra demonstrates three chic ways to style a kaftan

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 18: Latest News
Advertisement