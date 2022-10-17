Enhanced action, benefits of government schemes brought down Naxal incidents in Gadchiroli: Police

Enhanced police action along with effective implementation of rehabilitation policy and police ensuring that the benefits of government schemes and employment opportunities reach the majority tribal population has resulted in a sharp decline in Naxal-related incidents in Gadchiroli over the last few years.

A 14-year data on Naxal killings, arrests, policemen and civilian killings in Gadchiroli district shows a declining trend of such incidents. This year, one Naxal (a woman) has been killed as against the killing of 49 Naxals in 2021 that included 26 deaths in just one encounter in November last year. On an average, around 27 Naxals were killed over the last five years. Also, while no police casualties have been reported for the last 19 months, the number of arrests more than doubled to 29 this year (till August), as against 14 last year.

On the other hand, while the number of civilian casualties increased from five deaths each in 2020 and 2021 to seven deaths this year, the Gadchiroli police attributed it to rising “frustration” among Naxalites who are trying to create fear in the minds of tribals amid their declining influence.

Sources in the Gadchiroli police told The Indian Express that five years ago, 15 per cent Naxal cadres in Gadchiroli were recruited from Chhattisgarh but now it has risen to 40 per cent as they are finding it difficult to recruit Naxals from Gadchiroli.

Subscriber Only Stories View All

When asked about the reasons for the sharp decline in violent activities of Naxals, Gadchiroli police superintendent Ankit Goyal told The Indian Express, “It has been a result of increased police action. A significant number of Naxal cadres and leaders have been arrested or killed in encounters. This has created a vacuum at the leadership level especially in north Gadchiroli. Even in south Gadchiroli, the Naxalites are present but have been weakened.”

Since October 2020 till date, 16 Naxalites carrying a collective reward of Rs 66 lakh have been arrested by the Gadchiroli police. Apart from the arrests, in the same period about 19 Naxalites, carrying a collective reward of Rs 1.24 crore for their arrest, have surrendered before the police and 55 Naxalites, carrying a collective reward of Rs 4.10 crore, have been killed.

When asked why these 19 Naxalities surrendered, a senior police officer explained, “Based on their detailed questioning after their surrender, we found out some major reasons. Most of the time it’s disillusionment. They realise that a false picture is created before them. The junior cadres are exploited by seniors who make them do all the hard work. The juniors hand over the money to senior cadres who do not take any hardship. They are facing family issues and are made to undergo vasectomy. They also face health issues, fall ill and there is no proper medical treatment available and a constant fear of police action looms large. They realise violence will not lead to anything.”

Advertisement

Asked how police are helping the tribals to prevent them from joining Naxalism, Goyal said, “We have helped 6,000 people to become self-employed. We provided them with sewing machines, helped them with vocational courses for photography, beauty parlours, provided materials to start their own business, automobile training, helped them to get jobs as watchmen or waiters. All police outposts here in remote villages for example Bhamragarh and Etapalli have become a single window system called ‘Police Dadalora Khidki’ for all government schemes.”

The ‘Police Dadalora Khidki (single window)’ has helped 2.26 lakh tribal villagers since January 2021 and the police received an award from the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) for their social activities to help villagers and prevent them from turning to Naxal activities. The programme helped tribals by apprising and facilitating government schemes. It has also helped them get caste certificates, identity documents like Aadhaar, insurance schemes, vocational training and employment, distribution of seeds to farmers, helping disabled people, free health checkups and arranging mass tribal marriages. Besides, to keep children away from these activities, the Gadchiroli police has come up with 13 comic strips for local tribal children to ensure they are not brainwashed and lured by Naxals at a young age.

Goyal said even as Naxalism is on a steady decline, the threat and activities of Naxals remain and they try to re-emerge in different areas. “We are taking all measures to prevent Naxal activities,” he said.

Advertisement

On October 7, two suspected Naxalites, with a reward of Rs 10 lakh on them, were arrested. Preliminary interrogation revealed that they were sent by senior Naxal cadres as part of an advance team to reorganise Dalams.

On September 30, the first killing of a Naxalite was reported this year. The incident took place around 6 pm while commandos were conducting search operations following an intelligence input that 30 to 40 Maoists had gathered in the forests to carry out subversive activities against the security forces. The Maoists opened fire on the commandos despite appeals to surrender. In self-defence, the commandos opened retaliatory fire and the Maoists fled. A woman Naxalite’s body dressed in dark green uniform was found along with an 8-mm rifle, arms, ammunition and daily essential items.