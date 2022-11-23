Engineering degrees in high demand again, computer-aligned courses see most takers

Engineering degrees seem to be back in high demand as Maharashtra has witnessed a considerable jump in the number of confirmed admissions this year. With a total of 1,09,422 candidates confirming admissions, engineering admissions have crossed the one-lakh mark after over six years.

While computer engineering continues to have the highest demand, with 21,058 candidates, other popular courses include computer-aligned branches and those linked to emerging technology such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Data Science and Cyber Security, among others,.

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell concluded admissions for engineering colleges last week. As per the data shared by the Cell, there were a total of 329 colleges this year for engineering admissions from across Maharashtra, offering a total of 1,28,124 seats. This is a big jump compared to last year’s 88,376 confirmed admissions, when the total capacity was 1,39,484 seats.

Thanks to reduced intake and significant increase in admissions, the number of vacant seats has dropped considerably. This year, only 18,702 seats in engineering colleges are vacant, compared to 51,108 last year.

“While there are several minor factors resulting in this whopping increase in the number of admissions, one major factor is new courses launched on emerging technologies. Courses on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Data Science, Cyber Security, Internet of Things, among others, currently have huge demand in the market. Most of these branches are aligned to computer engineering,” said Dr Suresh Ukrande, associate dean, Faculty of Science and Technology, Mumbai University.

According to data provided by the CET Cell, the highest number of admissions is in Computer Engineering, with 21,058 candidates. This is followed by Electronics and Telecommunication, with 15,598 admissions, Computer Science and Engineering, with 11,076 admissions, and Information Technology with 10,871 candidates. “Considering higher intake capacity in these older branches of engineering, which are aligned with computers; they seem to have the highest admissions in sheer numbers. Most students may be looking at moving to emerging trends as and when the opportunity opens, and a degree in computer engineering will be of help,” said Dr S S Chavan, principal of Indira Gandhi College of Engineering, Navi Mumbai.

The data shows that new emerging branches are almost full, with much lower intake. For Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, the total intake was 2,712, of which admissions are confirmed for 2,598 seats. For Data Science, the total intake was 1,476, out of which admissions are confirmed for 1,411 seats. Out of 192 seats for Cyber Security, 189 are filled.

Dr Ukrande, who is also the principal of K J Somaiya Institute of Engineering and Information Technology, however, pointed out, “Students are making choices based on current market trends. But it is important for students to keep a vision for the job market four years after they graduate.”