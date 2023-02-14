Engineer from Hyderabad arrested for claiming ‘bomb planted at Google office’

The Mumbai Police on Monday arrested a 48-year-old engineer from Hyderabad for allegedly making a call to the Bandra Kurla Complex-based Google India Private Limited office and threatening that a bomb was planted at their office in Pune.

The office received a call between 7.54 pm and 8.15 pm on Sunday, following which the employees alerted the Mumbai Police, who registered a case at the BKC police station, said police.

“An FIR was registered and an investigation was launched. We started analysing data from the call record, and identified the caller as Shivanand Venkat Ramayya Paniyam Babu. We traced him to Chandnagar in Telangana’s Hyderabad,” said an officer.

A team was dispatched, the caller was arrested and taken into police custody.

Investigators are trying to ascertain the reason behind the crime. “Prima facie, it appears that the caller committed the crime under the influence of alcohol. However, a detailed interrogation is underway,” said senior inspector Vishram Abhyankar.

In a similar incident around 1 am on Monday, a person posing as a member of the legislative Assembly called a Joint Commissioner of Police in Mumbai, and claimed that there would be a bomb blast in Mira Bhayandar area. The caller further asked the senior police officer to take measures to prevent the same. The police officer has forwarded the information to the control rooms of the Mumbai Police and Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar Police, and an investigation is underway.