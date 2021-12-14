Engineer beheads wife at lodge in Matheran, arrested

AN IT engineer has been arrested by the Raigad Police for allegedly beheading his wife and throwing the head in the valley at Matheran hill station on Sunday.

According to police, Ram Pal, a resident of Panvel, had killed his wife Punam at a lodge as he was suspicious of her character.

The incident came to light on Sunday when the woman’s beheaded and unclothed body was found in a pool of blood in the bathroom of the lodge.

“Prima facie it appears that someone beheaded her in the room and fled after killing her,” said an officer.

On enquiring with the lodge staffers, the police learnt that Punam had checked into the lodge with a man who later went missing.

The police found that while the names given by the couple to the lodge were fake, the lodge did not take any identification documents from them, creating difficulties in ascertaining their identities.

“No documents were found in the room as well that would reveal the woman’s identity and hence, we started scanning CCTV camera footage in the vicinity… the couple was found entering the lodge on Saturday night,” the officer said.

With the help of a trekker, the police found Punam’s purse a few metres away from the lodge, containing a prescription of a medical store at Goregaon in Mumbai where her parents stayed, said a police officer.

“The man was identified with the help of CCTV footage. We then picked him up from Panvel,” said the officer, adding that Ram Pal has confessed to the crime.

“The woman was a nurse in a private company. The couple got married in May. Since then the accused had been suspicious of her character and hence, decided to kill her. The murder was preplanned and he had come to Matheran a week ago for recce. He executed the plan on Sunday morning… We are yet to find the head of the victim,” another officer said.