Engineer arrested: Fresh case lodged after 33-year-old teacher accuses him of cheating

Rizvi (43), a mechanical engineer, was recently arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly cheating a south Mumbai-based NGO worker. (Representational) Rizvi (43), a mechanical engineer, was recently arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly cheating a south Mumbai-based NGO worker. (Representational)

Days after alleged serial offender, Asad Rizvi, was arrested, the Nagpur police have received a fresh complaint against him. A 33-year-old teacher has accused Rizvi of cheating her on the pretext of getting her a job at a government school.

Rizvi (43), a mechanical engineer, was recently arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly cheating a south Mumbai-based NGO worker. An officer said the complainant, Sana Ahmed, had approached Nagpur-based Sadar police station on May 26 and registered a case of cheating against Rizvi.

In her statement to the police, Ahmed said Rizvi had contacted her through a matrimony website in January 2017, identifying himself as Asad Khan. The two talked online for several days, following which they exchanged numbers. Rizvi claimed that he could get Ahmed a job with a government school in Nagpur, the complaint read.

“He claimed that he knew a woman named Sneha Shah in the ministry who could help me in getting the job. As processing fee, he asked me to deposit a sum in Shah’s bank account. I ended up paying Rs 5.46 lakh. Later, when I went to check, it was revealed that the amount was transferred to Asad’s account. I was informed that his real name was Asad Mehendi Rizvi,” the statement read.

Ahmed registered a case after finding out about Rizvi’s arrest in Mumbai, said the police. Ahmed, however, has refused to comment on the matter.

Sub-Inspector Mayur Chaurasia at the Sadar police station in Nagpur said, “After registering the case, we sent a team to Mumbai and Rizvi is in our custody for further investigation. Ahmed approached the police station and registered the case after she was informed about his arrest in Mumbai.”

As reported by The Indian Express earlier, Rizvi is also accused of similarly cheating retired IPS officer Udai Pratap of Rs 24.5 lakh by showing him a property in Hazratganj, Lucknow, which he claimed to have owned.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App