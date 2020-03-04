Energy dept working on providing free 100 units of electricity: Nitin Raut

Raut had said last month that the government was considering a proposal to provide free electricity to domestic users whose monthly consumption is up to 100 units. (File photo) Raut had said last month that the government was considering a proposal to provide free electricity to domestic users whose monthly consumption is up to 100 units. (File photo)

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut said Tuesday that his department is working on a plan to provide 100 units of free electricity, which could soon be rolled out in the state.

“The power ministry is reviewing current generation and transmission situation in the state. The report on this will be available in three months. After we get the report, we will take appropriate action on giving 100 units free,” Raut said in the Legislative Council. He was responding to a question from BJP MLC Parinay Fuke.

Raut said power tariffs were high in the state as generation units were far away from coal mines, which raised transportation and other input cost.

Raut had said last month that the government was considering a proposal to provide free electricity to domestic users whose monthly consumption is up to 100 units. The proposal was mooted along the lines of a similar scheme in Delhi. However, NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said such a plan might not be feasible at present.

