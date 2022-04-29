End of an era as 4 Air India Boeing 747s are deregistered

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has deregistered Air India’s last four Boeing 747s this week. Stationed in Mumbai, the Boeing 747s were introduced in 1971 and were in bad shape. While DGCA Director General Arun Kumar said the aircraft were deregistered as a routine case, Air India spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said they “have no further comments on this”.

A former Air India pilot said that the planes were quite aged and were not maintained. “When Air India was to be sold to the Tatas, the management did not want to refurbish them as it involved huge costs,” the pilot said. He said that many of the pilots flying 747s were accommodated on Boeing 787s in Mumbai.

Air India has operated Boeing 747s for over 51 years – from April 1971 to April 2022.

Earlier, two Air India 747s were reserved for VVIP flights, carrying the Prime Minister, President, the Vice-President and other high-ranking officials to destinations. But once the central government bought special aircrafts for this purpose, the 747s were kept aside and used for travel to the Middle East sector.

Captain Rohit Bhasin, who used to fly a Boeing 747, told The Indian Express that it was a “dream machine”. “I had pleasant experiences flying 747s. It was a dream machine. I used to fly then President Pratibha Patil and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh,” he said.

Aviation enthusiast Debashish Chakraverty, whose father Captain D M Chakraverty flew 747-200 and 747-300, reminisced, “In 1969, when Air India ordered the 747s, they asked for the most experienced Indian Air Force transport wing pilots to be deputed to Air India and that’s when my father came to Air India. He flew the 707-300 and 707-400 and in 1971, he started flying the 747s. Air India owned nearly 20 Boeing 747s and wet-leased some,” he said.

Air India has operated Boeing 747s for over 51 years – from April 1971 to April 2022. Of the four 747s, three were operational, he added. Chakraverty said that the last time he saw the 747s flying was during the three waves of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At present, Lufthansa and Korean Air operate Boeing 747s. India has none now.

Boeing 747 at Mumbai airport earlier this month.

“De-registering these aircrafts is a very sad day in aviation. This was the biggest and fastest and heaviest aircraft flown by any Indian carrier ever. None of the pilots who flew a Boeing 747 said that it was a bad aircraft. She is still called the Queen of the Skies,” said Captain Mihir Bhagvati, president of Bombay Flying Club and trainer.

“My father Deepak Bhagvati worked as an engineer in Air India and used to go get these planes from their factory in the US. As a child, I went to the factory several times with my father,” he recalled. “Instead of scrapping them, Air India must preserve one 747 as a memory, something that children and enthusiasts can see it.”