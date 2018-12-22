‘Encounter’ cases a Congress conspiracy to defame Gujarat government: Nirmala Sitharaman

DEFENCE MINISTER Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday described the Sohrabuddin Shaikh and Tulsiram Prajapati alleged fake encounter cases as a “Congress conspiracy” to defame the Gujarat government.

Addressing a function of the BJP Mahila Morcha in Gandhinagar, she said that Congress had been hatching such conspiracies to defame the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The challenge we have today is that our opponents are liers… The people who are campaigning against us are campaigning not with truth but lies…”

She chose to give two “recent examples” of Congress’ “falsehood” against BJP — the Rafale deal and the Sohrabuddin and Tulsiram cases.

On Rafale, Sitharaman said, “Congress spread lies in the Rafale case till Supreme Court verdict. Even after the SC verdict, it is spreading lies… Congress is not willing to accept the SC verdict… Are they trying to make this country believe that they are above the Supreme Court?”

On Sohrabuddin and Tulsiram, she said: “It was a conspiracy of Congress against the Gujarat government… they repeatedly raked up this case and other issues of (2002) riots, even after formation of a Supreme Court-appointed SIT (to investigate the riots cases). Congress has been spreading falsehood.”

“Today, the verdict in the Tulsiram-Sohrabuddin case is out… Everybody has been acquitted because it was a false case…,” she said, adding that the Congress even got BJP president Amit Shah arrested in the “false” case.