Employers beat elderly house help to death

A 69-year-old house help was beaten to death by his employers after they caught him allegedly molesting their minor daughter on Saturday, police said. The Mulund-based family then disposed of the body in Mankhurd.

According to police officials, the deceased had started working at the couple’s residence eight days ago.

The police said that the deceased and the accused couple hail from Bihar and were familiar with each other’s family.

Around 10 pm on Saturday, the police said that while the couple’s daughter was asleep, the accused touched her inappropriately. When she raised an alarm for help, the couple rushed to her room and found him there.

“The husband started assaulting the senior citizen with a bamboo stick and belt. Looking at the manner in which he was assaulting him, the wife reached out to the accused’s son-in-law,” said senior police inspector Dattatray Khade.

During the assault, the help fell unconscious and the couple decided to drop him at his son-in-law’s house.

“Midway, when they checked on him, they realised that he had stopped breathing. So, without informing anyone, the two dumped his body near Saate Nagar at Mankhurd link road and escaped,” said an officer.

In the morning, a local resident spotted the body and informed the police. The body was rushed to Rajawadi hospital.

Initially the police lodged an accidental death report, but when the post mortem revealed that he died due to internal bleeding, a case of murder was registered.

“As we had no clue about the identity of the deceased, we drafted a message, attached the picture of the body and sent it to everyone in the area. His son-in-law came to the police station and identified him,” added Khade.

After the son-in-law told the police about the incident late on Saturday, a police team was sent to their apartment. “Their door was locked from outside, so we scrutinised their call data record and located them in Panjarpole area in Chembur,” said Khade. They were hiding at a friend’s place and trying to escape to Patna. “The two were arrested early on Monday after they confessed to the crime,” said Khade. “They claimed that they assaulted him to death before he had molested their daughter,” he said.

The assault was recorded and the police accessed the video showing the deceased being beaten. The couple were remanded in police custody till January 10. The police are yet to register a case of molestation because the investigators are verifying their claims.