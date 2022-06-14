Empirical data based on surnames to determine OBC population in Maharashtra will give wrong results: NCP minister

Surnames cannot be the sole criteria to determine the population of Other Backward Classes (OBC) in Maharashtra and an attempt to collect empirical data based on surnames will be misleading and incorrect, warned senior NCP Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Tuesday.

Bhujbal, an OBC leader, said, “The state Backward Class Commission has been constituted. The process of compiling empirical data has begun but we have received information that the population of OBCs is being determined on the basis of surnames which is not correct. There are common surnames which apply to both upper castes and OBCs. So, surnames cannot be a determining factor.”

The minister for food and civil supplies in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government (MVA) also demanded inclusion of migrants in the OBC data. “There are migrants who are settled in Mumbai for generations. You cannot ignore them. The OBCs among the migrants should be considered while compiling the empirical data.”

Earlier, Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis also urged the MVA government to ensure foolproof empirical data is submitted in the court. Last year, the Supreme Court stayed the OBC reservation in the local body polls. It had directed the state government to conduct triple tests which mandated constitution of the State Backward Class Commission, empirical data and ensuring a ceiling of 50 per cent reservation.

The MVA has already set up a state Backward Class Commission. The process of collecting the empirical data is underway. Once the data is ready, it will be submitted to the court.

Fadnavis said, “The entire data collection exercise should be meticulous. As any mistake in the empirical data submitted in the court or challenged will be a setback to the state in restoring OBC reservations in the local bodies.”

Citing the example of the Madhya Pradesh government which collected empirical data which was upheld by the Supreme Court thus paving way for the restoration of OBC quota in the local bodies, Fadnavis said, “In Madhya Pradesh, the government constituted teams at zilla parishads, talukas and village levels. The survey to ascertain OBCs was done rigorously.”

The former Chief Minister said, “The MVA should do course corrections immediately. The empirical data should be accurate. Only then justice will be done to the OBCs. If the state government fails to take proper initiative, BJP will take to the street and agitate. The OBCs have the right to reservation in local bodies. They cannot be denied their rights because of wrong empirical data. The state government must closely monitor the entire process.”