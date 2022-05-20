scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Must Read

Emergency landing by AI plane after engine shuts down

Director General of Civil Aviation Arun Kumar told The Indian Express that the plane, AI – 639, was forced to turn back after one of its engines stopped working.

Written by Yogesh Naik | Mumbai |
May 20, 2022 2:12:21 am
According to sources, the aircraft made an emergency landing at the Mumbai airport but landed safely.(Representational)

An Air India flight, headed to Bengaluru from Mumbai, returned to the city soon after take-off on Thursday morning after one of its engines shut down.

Director General of Civil Aviation Arun Kumar told The Indian Express that the plane, AI – 639, was forced to turn back after one of its engines stopped working.

Director General of Civil Aviation Arun Kumar said the matter will be investigated. (Express Photo)

According to sources, the aircraft made an emergency landing at the Mumbai airport but landed safely.

More from Mumbai
https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“The aircraft came back due to a technical glitch. Our engineering and maintenance teams have started looking into it. Meanwhile, another aircraft was arranged for passengers to fly to Bengaluru,” said an Air India spokesperson. Kumar said the matter will be investigated.

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 19, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 19, 2022: What you need to read today
‘Majority of Indians have not voted for BJP… For the first ti...Premium
‘Majority of Indians have not voted for BJP… For the first ti...
Why Satyajit Ray is still the saviour for the Bengali film industryPremium
Why Satyajit Ray is still the saviour for the Bengali film industry
On marital rape, regressive notions undermine autonomy of womenPremium
On marital rape, regressive notions undermine autonomy of women
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 19: Latest News

Advertisement