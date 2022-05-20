Emergency landing by AI plane after engine shuts down

An Air India flight, headed to Bengaluru from Mumbai, returned to the city soon after take-off on Thursday morning after one of its engines shut down.

Director General of Civil Aviation Arun Kumar told The Indian Express that the plane, AI – 639, was forced to turn back after one of its engines stopped working.

Director General of Civil Aviation Arun Kumar said the matter will be investigated. (Express Photo) Director General of Civil Aviation Arun Kumar said the matter will be investigated. (Express Photo)

According to sources, the aircraft made an emergency landing at the Mumbai airport but landed safely.

“The aircraft came back due to a technical glitch. Our engineering and maintenance teams have started looking into it. Meanwhile, another aircraft was arranged for passengers to fly to Bengaluru,” said an Air India spokesperson. Kumar said the matter will be investigated.