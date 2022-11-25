‘Did he go to take lessons in embezzlement?’: BJP slams Aaditya Thackeray’s meeting with Tejashwi

Former Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray’s meeting with RJD leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in Patna on Wednesday has invited sharp criticism from its estranged ally BJP.

Reacting to the meeting, BJP Mumbai president Ashish Shelar said: “Has Aaditya gone to take lessons on embezzlement of funds? RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav has been imprisoned and subjected to trial in the fodder scam. When Aaditya goes to meet Lalu’s son Tejashwi Yadav, it makes one wonder what he is going to imbibe.” Shelar was addressing the BJP’s 14th meeting as part of the Jagar Mumbaicha campaign at Prabhadevi in Mahim Assembly constituency on Thursday night.

Shelar went on to say that the Shiv Sena (UBT) will fall into the same pit that it has dug for the BJP. “Shiv Sena joined hands with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party to finish the BJP, right? Currently, there is only one party that cannot introspect and that is Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray’s group. They do not see their own mistakes. This remaining Shiv Sena is surviving on borrowings. It is incapable of doing any good to Mumbai. Aaditya Thackeray went begging to Bihar. Uddhavji’s Shiv Sena is roaming around with its begging bowl,” he added.

“In the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena ensured that they embezzled money from garbage, from the nullahs. There was a scam in killing rats also. The expenditure shown for killing rats in five wards was a whooping Rs 1 crore. Do you have any record on the number of rats killed? Where were they buried? Where have you registered it? When we asked them to show evidence, they said it got swept away in the flood,” Shelar said, adding, “You proclaim yourselves as tigers, but you still want to make money from rats as well?”