scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

‘Did he go to take lessons in embezzlement?’: BJP slams Aaditya Thackeray’s meeting with Tejashwi

Addressing a party meeting in Mahim, BJP Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray “went begging to Bihar” as his party was “surviving on borrowings”.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar presents a 'shawl' to Aaditya Thackeray during a meeting, in Patna (PTI)

Former Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray’s meeting with RJD leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in Patna on Wednesday has invited sharp criticism from its estranged ally BJP.

Reacting to the meeting, BJP Mumbai president Ashish Shelar said: “Has Aaditya gone to take lessons on embezzlement of funds? RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav has been imprisoned and subjected to trial in the fodder scam. When Aaditya goes to meet Lalu’s son Tejashwi Yadav, it makes one wonder what he is going to imbibe.” Shelar was addressing the BJP’s 14th meeting as part of the Jagar Mumbaicha campaign at Prabhadevi in Mahim Assembly constituency on Thursday night.

Shelar went on to say that the Shiv Sena (UBT) will fall into the same pit that it has dug for the BJP. “Shiv Sena joined hands with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party to finish the BJP, right? Currently, there is only one party that cannot introspect and that is Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray’s group. They do not see their own mistakes. This remaining Shiv Sena is surviving on borrowings. It is incapable of doing any good to Mumbai. Aaditya Thackeray went begging to Bihar. Uddhavji’s Shiv Sena is roaming around with its begging bowl,” he added.

More from Mumbai

“In the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena ensured that they embezzled money from garbage, from the nullahs. There was a scam in killing rats also. The expenditure shown for killing rats in five wards was a whooping Rs 1 crore. Do you have any record on the number of rats killed? Where were they buried? Where have you registered it? When we asked them to show evidence, they said it got swept away in the flood,” Shelar said, adding, “You proclaim yourselves as tigers, but you still want to make money from rats as well?”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...Premium
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surgesPremium
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surges
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood waterPremium
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood water
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in RajasthanPremium
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in Rajasthan

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 01:01:39 pm
Next Story

IIT Madras begins admissions for BS degree in Data Science and Applications

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close