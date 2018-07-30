Email ID hacked: Sweet shopowner loses Rs Nine lakhs

According to documents provided to the police by the bank, the money was credited to a private firm’s account in the Punjab National Bank. According to documents provided to the police by the bank, the money was credited to a private firm’s account in the Punjab National Bank.

The owner of a sweet shop allegedly lost Rs 9 lakh after an unknown person hacked his email account and sent instructions to his bank to transfer money to a Delhi-based account number.

The alleged fraud came to light on July 21 when 57-year-old Bhiwandi resident Ajit Manek received an SMS alert that Rs 9 lakh had been transferred from his account.

According to a complaint registered by Manek on July 27, he contacted his bank — co-operative credit bank in Dahisar — to inform that he had not authorised any such transaction. However, the bank furnished an email sent from his account to the bank manager the same day, in which he had allegedly mentioned the account to which he wanted to send the money along with a filled RTGS form.

According to documents provided to the police by the bank, the money was credited to a private firm’s account in the Punjab National Bank.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App