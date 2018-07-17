Elphinstone’s name change to Prabhadevi to come into effect from midnight

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published: July 17, 2018 10:06:31 pm
The decision to change the name of suburban Elphinstone station on the Western Railway to Prabhadevi will come into effect from midnight, an official statement from the Western Railway said on Tuesday.
The statement said that necessary changes were being made to the station boards, indicators and PA system for the benefit of passengers. The station code for Prabhadevi will be PBHD, it said.
The decision to change the name of the station to Prabhadevi was passed in the winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly in Nagpur on December 16, 2016.
