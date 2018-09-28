Elphinstone tragedy: Families of victims to hold candlelight march near station

Many other families who lost their kin in the stampede are also expected to join the march. Many other families who lost their kin in the stampede are also expected to join the march.

The families of victims killed in the stampede at Elphinstone Road station, now Prabhadevi, last year will hold a candlelight march near the station on Friday night. The Central Railway (CR) has granted permission to the families to hold a peaceful march on any part of the staircase or foot overbridge (FOB) at Parel station.

In all, 23 commuters died and 38 others were injured in the stampede on the FOB at Elphinstone Road station on the Western Railway (WR) on September 29 last year. Nitesh and Siddesh Walwhatkar, who lost their sister Meena, said the march was to remember her. “We lost our sister in a very unfortunate incident. Through the candlelight march, we would like to remind the authorities her loss was not in vain,” they said. Meena worked at a labour welfare firm in Parel.

Last year, families had staged a candlelight march on the night of the stampede near Parel station. Later, the Army was called to build three bridges on the suburban network, including an alternative bridge at Parel station.

“After the incident, the railways constructed three bridges that helped decongest the crowd. We would like the railways to name one of the bridges after the victims. Though there is a board with their names, we would like commuters to remember that it was built after many commuters lost their lives,” Nitesh said.

Many other families who lost their kin in the stampede are also expected to join the march.

