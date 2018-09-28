Follow Us:
Friday, September 28, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
  • Home
  • Cities
  • Mumbai
  • Elphinstone tragedy: Families of victims to hold candlelight march near station

Elphinstone tragedy: Families of victims to hold candlelight march near station

In all, 23 commuters died and 38 others were injured in the stampede on the FOB at Elphinstone Road station on the Western Railway (WR) on September 29 last year.

| Mumbai | Published: September 28, 2018 8:47:46 am
Elphinstone tragedy: Families of victims to hold candlelight march near station Many other families who lost their kin in the stampede are also expected to join the march.

The families of victims killed in the stampede at Elphinstone Road station, now Prabhadevi, last year will hold a candlelight march near the station on Friday night. The Central Railway (CR) has granted permission to the families to hold a peaceful march on any part of the staircase or foot overbridge (FOB) at Parel station.

In all, 23 commuters died and 38 others were injured in the stampede on the FOB at Elphinstone Road station on the Western Railway (WR) on September 29 last year. Nitesh and Siddesh Walwhatkar, who lost their sister Meena, said the march was to remember her. “We lost our sister in a very unfortunate incident. Through the candlelight march, we would like to remind the authorities her loss was not in vain,” they said. Meena worked at a labour welfare firm in Parel.

Also read | A year on, Mumbai Police to classify Elphinstone Road stampede as accident

Last year, families had staged a candlelight march on the night of the stampede near Parel station. Later, the Army was called to build three bridges on the suburban network, including an alternative bridge at Parel station.

“After the incident, the railways constructed three bridges that helped decongest the crowd. We would like the railways to name one of the bridges after the victims. Though there is a board with their names, we would like commuters to remember that it was built after many commuters lost their lives,” Nitesh said.

Many other families who lost their kin in the stampede are also expected to join the march.

Must Watch

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Samsung Galaxy A7 has triple rear cameras, here's the first look
Watch Now
Samsung Galaxy A7 has triple rear cameras, here's the first look
Buzzing Now
Advertisement