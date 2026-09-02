Elphinstone bridge reopening hits hurdle, pushed to 2027

“Even if for whatever reason, due to the rains or later trains due to the festival season, we get shorter railway blocks, we will continue the work so that there is some progress,” a MahaRail official said.

A year after Mumbai lost its 112-year-old Elphinstone bridge, its replacement is still several months away, with the railway portion now targeted for completion only by November and the bridge unlikely to open to traffic before January-February 2027. The next major hurdle is the launch of four steel spans across the railway tracks, a process that will require at least 39 railway blocks over 25 days.

The reconstruction, being executed as part of the double-decker Elphinstone bridge-Sewri-Worli connector project, was initially expected to progress faster. MahaRail, which is handling the railway portion, is now assembling the spans at the site and hopes to begin launching them by the end of September, subject to the rains.