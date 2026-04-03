Elphinstone bridge block to disrupt CR train services from April 4

The block is part of the final phase of dismantling the Elphinstone Road overbridge between Parel and Currey Road, where remaining structural girders located above active railway tracks are being removed.

A major traffic and power block to dismantle the Elphinstone Road overbridge will disrupt suburban as well as long-distance train services on Central Railway during the intervening night of April 4 and 5.

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According to CR officials the 6-hour-30-minute block will be operated from 11.15 pm to 5.45 am across all lines between CSMT and Kalyan.

Suburban services will see a significant impact, with 46 trains (23 up and 23 down) cancelled. In addition, 32 services will be short-terminated and 22 short-originated during the block period.

Among long-distance trains, 11 services have been short-terminated. These include trains such as 12870 HWH–CSMT Express, 12052 MAO–CSMT Express, 11058 ASR–CSMT Express, 22120 MAO–CSMT Express and 11140 HPT–CSMT Express. Several of these trains will terminate at stations such as Thane (TNA) and Panvel (PNVL), while some will be diverted to yards or regulated suitably.