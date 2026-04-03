Elphinstone bridge block to disrupt CR train services from April 4

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A major traffic and power block to dismantle the Elphinstone Road overbridge will disrupt suburban as well as long-distance train services on Central Railway during the intervening night of April 4 and 5.
According to CR officials the 6-hour-30-minute block will be operated from 11.15 pm to 5.45 am across all lines between CSMT and Kalyan.
Suburban services will see a significant impact, with 46 trains (23 up and 23 down) cancelled. In addition, 32 services will be short-terminated and 22 short-originated during the block period.
Among long-distance trains, 11 services have been short-terminated. These include trains such as 12870 HWH–CSMT Express, 12052 MAO–CSMT Express, 11058 ASR–CSMT Express, 22120 MAO–CSMT Express and 11140 HPT–CSMT Express. Several of these trains will terminate at stations such as Thane (TNA) and Panvel (PNVL), while some will be diverted to yards or regulated suitably.
Four trains originating from CSMT will also be short-originated. These include 20111 CSMT–MAO Express and 11057 CSMT–ASR Express, which will originate from Panvel or Dadar instead of CSMT.
Additionally, eight trains have been rescheduled. These include 22177 CSMT–BSB Express, 22229 CSMT–MAO Vande Bharat, 17617 CSMT–NED Express and 22105 CSMT–Pune Express. Delays range from 15 minutes to over six hours, with some trains being re-scheduled to depart later from CSMT or Dadar.
Three trains 11002 BPQ–CSMT Express, 22158 MAS–CSMT Express and 20112 MAO–CSMT Express will be regulated en route, with delays ranging between 20 and 40 minutes across different sections.
The block is part of the final phase of dismantling the Elphinstone Road overbridge between Parel and Currey Road, where remaining structural girders located above active railway tracks are being removed. Officials said the operation requires suspension of overhead power and train movement across lines, and have advised passengers to check revised schedules in advance.
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