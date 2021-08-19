Father of Rona Wilson, activist jailed in Elgar Parishad case, passes away

Father of jailed activist Rona Wilson, who was arrested in 2018 over his alleged involvement in the Elgar Parishad case, passed away on Wednesday at his residence in Alappuzha. He was 84.

Wilson had last met him in April 2018 when he had visited Kerala. His lawyers will be approaching the court seeking temporary bail for Wilson so that he can travel to his home for the final rites.

Wilson was arrested on June 6, 2018, by the Pune police. A plea filed by him, citing a report of a US-based digital consultant ‘Arsenal Consulting’ that stated ‘incriminating evidence’ was allegedly planted on his electronic device two years prior to his arrest, is pending before the Bombay High Court.

Recently, the Bombay High Court had granted temporary bail to Wilson’s co-accused, lawyer Surendra Gadling, to visit his home in Nagpur to perform the rituals on his mother’s first death anniversary.

Last year, the special court had rejected Gadling’s plea for interim bail for the funeral of his mother who had passed away on August 15. The National Investigation Agency, which took over the probe from the Pune police, had opposed Gadling’s plea citing grounds including the seriousness of the offence.