Elgar Parishad case: NIA seeks two weeks to file reply on pleas by accused seeking cloned copies of seized devices

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) told the Bombay High Court Friday that it will not press the special court to proceed with framing of charges in the Elgar Parishad case till the next hearing on pending petitions filed by the accused.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh sought two weeks’ time to reply on the pending petitions filed by jailed activists Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha seeking cloned copies of the electronic devices seized from them by investigators.

Last month, the NIA had submitted draft charges before the special court against the 15 accused. The accused had then sought to defer framing of charges till pending pleas are decided.

Senior advocate Yug Mohit Chaudhry submitted before the bench of Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar that there was some confusion regarding which devices remain to be cloned for providing copies. He said the NIA could clarify this in its reply but ASG Singh said that the agency will follow its discretion. The high court will hear the pleas on September 24.