Elgar Parishad case: Mumbai court rejects Gautam Navlakha’s plea to add a lawyer’s name to list of visitors

A special court in Mumbai rejected a plea by activist Gautam Navlakha booked in the Elgar Parishad case to add a name to the list of lawyers permitted to meet him during his house arrest.

The Supreme Court in November had permitted Navlakha’s plea to be placed under house arrest and ordered for him to be transferred from Taloja jail to a space in Navi Mumbai. The court had also allowed him to have access to one lawyer and directed him to submit a list of lawyers who would be going to meet him. Navlakha had then submitted a list of four lawyers.

The case against Navlakha and other arrested accused pertains to the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017. Police had alleged that the event was funded by Maoists. Navlakha was initially kept under house arrest, but was later sent to judicial custody and lodged at the Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai.

Earlier this week, another lawyer’s name was sought to be added to the list. Special public prosecutor Prakash Shetty opposed the plea stating that he had submitted the list of four lawyers in November as per the Supreme Court’s order and new names cannot be added to the list.

“In view of specific directions of Hon’ble Apex Court that the applicant has to furnish the list within three days from the date of passing of order, it would not be appropriate to allow the present application,” the special court said.