Elgar Parishad case: Accused sent to judicial custody till March 13

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published: February 29, 2020 4:35:26 am
A month after the investigation in the Elgar Parishad case was transferred from the Pune police to the NIA, nine accused in the case were produced before a Mumbai court Friday, which sent them to judicial custody till March 13.
Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Arun Ferriera, Vernon Gonsalves, P Varavara Rao, Shoma Sen and Sudha Bharadwaj were shifted from Pune’s Yerawada Central Jail to Arthur Road Jail and Byculla Women’s Prison in Mumbai on Wednesday.
