Elgar Parishad case: Accused sent to judicial custody till March 13

The accused, most of them prominent activists, were arrested in June and August 2018 and had been lodged in Yerawada jail since then. (File) The accused, most of them prominent activists, were arrested in June and August 2018 and had been lodged in Yerawada jail since then. (File)

A month after the investigation in the Elgar Parishad case was transferred from the Pune police to the NIA, nine accused in the case were produced before a Mumbai court Friday, which sent them to judicial custody till March 13.

Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Arun Ferriera, Vernon Gonsalves, P Varavara Rao, Shoma Sen and Sudha Bharadwaj were shifted from Pune’s Yerawada Central Jail to Arthur Road Jail and Byculla Women’s Prison in Mumbai on Wednesday.

