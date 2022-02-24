Elgaar Parishad case: NIA asks for dismissal of review plea by three accused seeking default bail

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday sought that the Bombay High Court dismiss a petition filed by Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira, arrested in the Elgaar Parishad case, seeking a review of a December 1 order of the court that refused to grant them default bail.

The NIA in its affidavit said the review plea is barred by law as the prayer was nothing but alteration or review of the final judgment of the High Court and the submissions were not part of their previous plea, based on which the High Court had rejected their default bail plea. So, the review should not be allowed, the NIA said.

A division bench of Justice S S Shinde and Justice N J Jamadar was hearing the plea filed through advocates Sudeep Pasbola and R Sathyanarayan, which said that the bail request of the three was at par with another accused, Sudha Bharadwaj, who had secured default bail in December last year and so, the rejection order should be reviewed.

The NIA affidavit, filed through its Mumbai branch SP Vikram Khalate, referred to Section 362 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) that puts an embargo on courts to alter or review its judgment or final order “except to correct a clerical or arithmetical error”. The central agency claimed that the petitioners’ prayer was unfounded as the High Court had passed the judgment after due verification of record and the relief should not be granted, which is expressly barred by CrPC.

The NIA said the accused ought to have approached the appellate court or Supreme Court against the High Court judgment.

“By filing a present application in the final order seeking default bail in the criminal petition where this court was pleased to pass judgment is unsustainable in the eyes of law and liable to be dismissed at the threshold,” the affidavit read and sought dismissal of the plea.

Asking the state prison authority to file the reply to the plea if it wishes to, the bench posted further hearing to March 2.