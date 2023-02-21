Evidence shows Navlakha had nexus with ISI, agent: NIA to HC

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), in an affidavit recently filed in the Bombay High Court opposing regular bail plea by Elgaar Parishad accused Gautam Navlakha, claimed that he was introduced to a Pakistani ISI General for his recruitment by one Ghulam Nabi Fai, an ISI agent held in the US. This showed his “nexus and complicity” with ISI and its agent, said the agency.

The central agency stated that the relief sought on constitutional grounds cannot be allowed because Navlakha’s acts are against the interest of state and society.

The NIA, in its affidavit filed through Vikram Khalate, Deputy Inspector General, Mumbai branch, referred to various pieces of evidence produced by it to show his complicity in furthering banned CPI (Maoist) activities and denied his claims that he had been falsely implicated in the case.

In November 2022, Navlakha had approached the High Court through advocate Yug Mohit Chaudhry with an appeal challenging a special NIA court’s order that rejected his bail application in September this year. He sought to set aside the special court order calling it “arbitrary” and “against the law.”

He was arrested on April 14, 2020 after he surrendered in connection with the Elgaar Parishad case.

On Monday, Advocate Sandesh Patil for NIA had informed a division bench of Justice Ajey S Gadkari and Justice Prakash

D Naik that it had filed an affidavit in reply after which the bench said it would hear the arguments on February 27.

The central agency, in its affidavit, claimed that Navlakha delivered speeches on different forums and programmes on issues related to Kashmir separatist movement and Maoist movement.

Advertisement

The NIA said that the documents seized from him seemed to be “strategic documents” connected to the formation of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) and the same indicated the applicant’s “deep involvement in the activities of the party”.

The affidavit stated: “Navlakha had visited the USA thrice to address ‘Kashmiri American Council’ Conference organised by Ghulam Nabi Fai, who was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in July 2011 for accepting funds from ISI and Pakistan government. Navlakha had written a letter to the judge of a US court trying the case for clemency (granting pardon). Navlakha was introduced to a Pakistan ISI General for his recruitment by Fai on the direction of ISI showing his nexus and complicity with Fai and ISI.”

The NIA alleged that Navlakha attempted to trivialise acts done by him, which were “serious in nature.”

Advertisement

The affidavit further read: “Navlakha is trying to portray his criminal activities as work for human rights by the fact that there should be a clear distinction between preaching and committing offence itself. The act committed by Navlakha had a direct impact on the unity, integrity and sovereignty of India. Navlakha is one of those members who is part of giving mileage to subversive activities (Naxalite Maoist insurgency) against this country.”

The agency added that Navlakha was assigned with the task to unite “intellectuals against government forces to defeat them physically and otherwise”.

“Navlakha has deep links with CPI (Maoist) and espouses Maoist ideology and anti-government utterances through his lectures and videos,” the NIA claimed.

The applicant did not just support a banned terror organisation but “had an active role in furthering CPI (Maoist) activities,” the agency added as it sought dismissal of the bail plea.

The case against Navlakha and other arrested accused pertains to the Elgaar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017. Police had alleged that the event was funded by Maoists. Navlakha was initially kept under house arrest but later sent to judicial custody and lodged at Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai.

In November last year, Navlakha was released from Taloja Central Jail on November 24 and was placed under “house arrest” following the Supreme Court’s order. He was shifted to a community hall space in a building in Navi Mumbai, which will be “home” for a month for him and his partner, Sahba Husain. The Supreme Court had directed that he be placed under house arrest for an interim period. He is presently staying in Navi Mumbai.