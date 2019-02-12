Elgaar Parishad: Gadling, Varavara Rao to be sent back to Yerawada jail

Lawyer Surendra Gadling and writer Varavara Rao, two accused in the Elgaar Parishad case who were taken into custody on February 1 by Gadchiroli Police in a 2016 arson case at Surjagad iron ore mine, will be sent back to Yerawada Jail after a court at Aheri in Gadchiroli remanded them in judicial custody.

On December 25, 2016, alleged Maoists had set fire to at least 80 vehicles engaged in transporting iron ore from the mine. Gadchiroli Police had said they have evidence of Gadling and Rao’s involvement in the conspiracy.

Shailesh Balakawade, SP, Gadchiroli, said: “As the initial judicial remand of the two is in Pune, they will be sent back to Yerawada jail after their police custody ends on Monday. But we have kept our claim open to seek their police custody again in the case, if the need arises.”

Both will be sent back from Gadchiroli on Tuesday after completion of the formalities.