scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Wanted to set up ‘Janta Sarkar’: NIA opposes Hany Babu’s bail plea

A division bench of Justice N M Jamdar and Justice N R Borkar was hearing Babu's appeal seeking bail filed after a special NIA court rejected his plea in February this year.

In his appeal in the High Court filed through advocates Yug Mohit Chaudhry and Payoshi Roy, Babu has said that there was no evidence against him to suggest that he had intended to or supported activities causing disaffection against India and there was no material to charge him under the UAPA.

CLAIMING THAT Elgaar Parishad accused Hany Babu was involved in a conspiracy to set up ‘Janta Sarkar’ (people’s government) by overthrowing the elected government through armed struggle, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday opposed the bail plea of the former Delhi University associate professor.

A division bench of Justice N M Jamdar and Justice N R Borkar was hearing Babu’s appeal seeking bail filed after a special NIA court rejected his plea in February this year.

In its detailed order, the special court had said that there is prima facie evidence that Babu was ‘actively involved’ in activities of banned organisation CPI (Maoist). Babu was arrested by the NIA in 2020 and booked under charges including criminal conspiracy and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

In his appeal in the High Court filed through advocates Yug Mohit Chaudhry and Payoshi Roy, Babu has said that there was no evidence against him to suggest that he had intended to or supported activities causing disaffection against India and there was no material to charge him under the UAPA.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Constitutional Bench of Su...Premium
UPSC Key-August 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Constitutional Bench of Su...
The public life of the Kardashians’ private chefPremium
The public life of the Kardashians’ private chef
Weathering the patriarchy stormPremium
Weathering the patriarchy storm
Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary: New UP BJP chief ticks right boxes for party; ...Premium
Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary: New UP BJP chief ticks right boxes for party; ...
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Responding to the plea, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh for NIA submitted that Babu wanted to promote and expand Naxalism and he was a part of the conspiracy wherein the ultimate goal was to wage a war against India by overthrowing the elected government.

“The appellant along with others had an eventual objective to set up ‘Janata Sarkar’ i.e. people’s governments through armed struggle,” Singh argued. He referred to a list showing hierarchy of CPI (Maoist) leaders which included Babu and other accused persons.

More from Mumbai

The NIA added that the appellant was a close associate of co-accused Sudha Bharadwaj and was involved in mass mobilisation of people against the government and in building of banned CPI (Maoist) party . “A ‘revolution’ act was to be performed wherein words like ‘enemy’ were used for the State,” it said. The NIA will continue its arguments on Friday.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-08-2022 at 02:53:46 am
Next Story

After 2 years, devotees to get to visit Lalbaugcha Raja

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Usman Qadir: The boon and the curse of being Abdul Qadir's son

Usman Qadir: The boon and the curse of being Abdul Qadir's son

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Cancel Munawar Faruqui's show: VHP to Delhi Police

Cancel Munawar Faruqui's show: VHP to Delhi Police

Bilkis Bano to Pegasus: SC shows welcome urgency
Express Opinion

Bilkis Bano to Pegasus: SC shows welcome urgency

IIM-Bangalore faculty, staff write to CJI seeking justice for Bilkis Bano

IIM-Bangalore faculty, staff write to CJI seeking justice for Bilkis Bano

El Salvador keen on 'Bitcoin City', but residents say plan is not working

El Salvador keen on 'Bitcoin City', but residents say plan is not working

Premium
India overtakes China in sending number of students to UK this year

India overtakes China in sending number of students to UK this year

The public life of the Kardashians’ private chef

The public life of the Kardashians’ private chef

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement