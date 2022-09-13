scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Elgaar Parishad case | Vernon Gonsalves given adequate medical treatment in jail: Authorities to court

Last week, the special court directed the superintendent of the prison to remain present before it and explain why no reply was submitted on a plea filed on behalf of 65-year-old Gonsalves seeking urgent medical care. The activist is currently admitted to J J Hospital.

Last week, a temporary bail application was moved on behalf of Gonsalves citing his ill health. (AP/File)

IN ITS report filed before the special court, authorities at Taloja Central Jail have claimed that activist Vernon Gonsalves, an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, who was infected with dengue was given adequate medical treatment in prison.

Last week, the special court directed the superintendent of the prison to remain present before it and explain why no reply was submitted on a plea filed on behalf of 65-year-old Gonsalves seeking urgent medical care. The activist is currently admitted to J J Hospital.

The special court will hear his medical bail plea on Tuesday. The superintendent, jailor and a medical officer were present before the court and a report on Gonsalves’s health was filed. The jail report said that the authorities were not informed on August 31 that he was ill. It claimed that the 65-year-old visited the jail hospital on September 2 and complained that he had fever and headache. He was given adequate medication, the report said. It added that on September 3 and 4, the medical officer visited the activist in his cell and gave him medicines and an injection.

As his fever did not subside, on September 5, a rapid malaria test was done which came out as negative. He was asked to get admitted to the jail hospital which he refused, the report said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Look West Policy’ or ‘S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Look West Policy’ or ‘S...
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...Premium
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...Premium
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs

Officials also said that blood samples of Gonsalves were asked to be collected from a hospital in Alibaug, but it was collected the next day as it was a public holiday. On September 6, Gonsalves was checked again by a visiting doctor and a decision was taken based on a discussion with the medical officer that he must be taken to J J Hospital. The report said that Gonsalves was treated and sent back to jail. The next day, his report came positive for dengue and guards were called to shift him again to J J Hospital but as they were unavailable due to Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, the activist was taken to the hospital on September 8 and has been admitted there since.

Last week, a temporary bail application was moved on behalf of Gonsalves citing his ill health.

More from Mumbai

A statement by the kin of Gonsalves alleged that it was “yet another act of criminal negligence”. It was claimed that despite being ill from August 30, he was only administered paracetamol and antibiotics and was taken to J J Hospital after much pleading and then “callously” brought back to jail where his condition continued to worsen.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-09-2022 at 01:40:33 am
Next Story

Amit Shah meets Naga leaders over peace accord

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out of Gujarat

Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out of Gujarat

Premium
Guard slapped at Noida society speaks: ‘It took me time to open the gate’

Guard slapped at Noida society speaks: ‘It took me time to open the gate’

Cong puts up image of khaki shorts on fire; RSS, BJP say 'instigating violence'

Cong puts up image of khaki shorts on fire; RSS, BJP say 'instigating violence'

Assam Cong leader quits, says 'no direction', high command unaware

Assam Cong leader quits, says 'no direction', high command unaware

MHA orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death

MHA orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death

Dispute around Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex
Explained

Dispute around Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex

Premium
Jindal University student found dead outside campus, kin allege ragging

Jindal University student found dead outside campus, kin allege ragging

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

How we fought for Siddique Kappan
Opinion

How we fought for Siddique Kappan

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Premium
Decoding link between sleep deprivation and blurred vision, eye twitches

Decoding link between sleep deprivation and blurred vision, eye twitches

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement