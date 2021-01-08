Elgaar Parishad case: Varavara Rao to remain at Nanavati hospital till Jan 13

Varavara Rao was shifted to Nanavati hospital on July 19 for neurological and urological treatment.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday allowed writer-poet Varavara Rao, arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Elgaar Parishad case, to remain at Nanavati hospital in Mumbai till it hears his bail plea on January 13.

Rao, who is lodged at Taloja Central Jail in Navi Mumbai, was shifted to the private hospital following a court order on November 18.

The court also directed the hospital to file a fresh medical report on Rao by the next hearing.

A division bench of Justice S S Shinde and Justice M S Karnik was hearing a writ plea filed by Rao’s wife Pendyala Hemalatha, seeking his release from jail. The plea alleged that prison authorities have not been providing Rao appropriate medical attention since 2018.

The HC, on November 19, last year, had allowed Rao to seek treatment at Nanavati hospital for 15 days. This was later extended by the court till January 7.

Advocate R Sathyana-rayanan, appearing for the petitioner, on Thursday submitted that as per court directions, the state government had supplied medical reports from various hospitals, where Rao was admitted since last May, as well as from the Taloja jail. However, as they required some time to peruse the reports, an extension of Rao’s stay at Nanavati hospital was necessary, he added.

When the court inquired about Rao’s health and whether he was able to walk, Sathyanarayan said that while Rao has recovered substantially, he was not aware whether could walk.

As Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, representing NIA, and the state government lawyer were unable to appear for the hearing, the HC continued earlier interim directions in operation regarding Rao’s stay. It posted further hearing to January 13.