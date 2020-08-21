Elgaar Parishad case: Varavara Rao needs close monitoring due to Covid-19 co-morbidities: Hospital report before HC

Varavara Rao

EVEN AS the family and lawyer of Telugu poet and activist Varavara Rao, one of the accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, are yet to receive a medical report of the octogenarian, admitted to Nanavati hospital for Covid-19 treatment, the Bombay High Court in its recent order has noted that while Rao’s electrolyte levels have been normalised, he is still disoriented and would require close monitoring.

On August 17, the High Court had directed the state government, depending on his condition, to allow Rao to speak to his family through videoconferencing, as per hospital protocol, and directed the court registry to provide his medical report – prepared by Nanavati hospital – to his family and National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Advocate R Sathyanarayanan, appearing for Rao, told the court that his family was concerned about his well-being, as they had no information about his health status since he was moved to Nanavati.

On July 28, the HC directed Nanavati Super-Specialty Hospital at Vile Parle to submit a health report to Rao within three days from the time the hospital received communication on the court’s order. Last week, another bench took Rao’s medical report on record.

The HC perused the medical report and reproduced the prognosis in its order, which stated, “Varavara Rao’s persistent hyponatraemia has improved after sodium correction but neurological status has not improved clinically, as he is still disoriented with irrelevant talks. He is maintaining saturation on room air; his respiratory system has not shown abnormal signs as of now but has paroxysmal bouts of cough, especially during feeding.”

The report added, “As on date, considering the co-morbid factors of age, persistent hyponatraemia in Covid-19 case, the patient will require close monitoring.”

In view of this report, the court said, according to Rao’s medical condition and subject to protocol, the Nanavati hospital shall provide necessary facility to Rao’s family to interact with him on video.

As the order was uploaded on the court’s website on Thursday, Rao’s family through his lawyer is likely to collect the detailed report from the court’s registry on Monday. The HC will hear the plea next on August 31.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.