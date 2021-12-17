Elgaar Parishad case: Varavara Rao’s condition normal, hospital tells HC; NIA wants him in jail

The Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai on Friday submitted a written clinical summary on the health of Elgaar Parishad case accused Varavara Rao to the Bombay High Court stating that his neurological condition is normal and that “he is able to perform activities of daily living”. The hospital said the 82-year-old was examined by various medical experts.

This comes after the high court on December 3 gave the private hospital two weeks to conduct a comprehensive medical examination on the octogenarian at the NIA’s expense and submit a report before the next hearing on December 17. The court also gave Rao time till December 20 to surrender and return to jail. Rao, who had been granted medical bail for six months in February, had been allowed extension from time to time.

Advocate Sandesh Patil, appearing for the NIA, said that since Rao’s condition is stated to be stable, he should surrender to the jail authorities.

The clinical summary of Rao submitted through Dr Harshad Limaye, Consultant-Internal Medicine and Dr Anil Venkitachalam Consultant-Neurologist stated, “Currently he has minor symptoms such as lack of sleep and slight exhaustion. His vital parameters are in normal range, however, the blood pressure was found to be on slightly higher side by cardiologist and hence the dose of Tab Cilacar has been increased from five milligrams to ten milligrams. The remaining clinical examination reveals no significant abnormalities. Patient wears an abdominal belt, because he underwent a recent hernia repair for which he is in regular follow-up with a surgeon at some other hospital.”

The summary further read, “Cardiac, ENT, Psychiatric, Urological and neurological evaluations have been done. He requires no active management or change in medications at this point of time. Hence, he has been asked to continue with his regular medications and follow-up is necessary. His neurological examination has been done by a neurologist and as per his clinical evaluation, the patient is cognitively normal. His headaches have resolved completely.”

Referring to Rao’s neurological condition, the hospital stated, “Overall his neurological functions are normal except for mild slowness of activities and some handwriting difficulty. His memory functions are intact and he does not have any headache at present. He had undergone an F-DOPA PET scan which is normal. Patient has not been started on any medications except SOS tablet Enzoflam for headaches if needed.”

During a previous hearing, an official of the hospital told the court that Rao needs to be seen by a neurologist, nephrologist and psychiatrist, among others and the hospital required two weeks to comply with the November 18 high court order for Rao’s medical examination.

Senior advocate Anand Grover, appearing for Rao, submitted that while the hospital has submitted the summary, which is insufficient, it should be backed by reasons or a medical report and it is a settled position in the law and same were not given by the agency.

The bench asked the respondent agency to place on record the medical examination reports by the hospital and posted further hearing to December 20.