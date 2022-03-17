Elgaar Parishad case: Teltumbde did not visit mother despite court nod, prison authorities tell HC

State prison authorities told the Bombay High Court Wednesday that Elgaar Parishad accused Anand Teltumbde refused to go to Chandrapur to meet his mother despite the court’s permission as he was dissatisfied with the travel conditions imposed by the court.

The court was informed that the 71-year-old was not in a position to take “arduous train journey” to Chandrapur and hoped that he could take a flight instead. The court told the state government that such problems faced by prisoners should be considered.

On March 2, the bench had allowed Teltumbde to meet his nonagenarian mother in Chandrapur under strict conditions from March 8 to 10 after the death of his brother Milind, a top Maoist leader, who was killed in an encounter on November 13, 2021 in Gadchiroli.

The court had said the expenses of police escort and other necessary expenses shall be borne by the state government and travelling expenses of the applicant and stay in Chandrapur shall be borne by him.

A division bench of Justice Sunil B Shukre and Justice Govinda A Sanap was hearing Teltumbde’s appeal against rejection of his bail plea by the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court, along with his writ plea challenging the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Additional public prosecutor for state prison authorities Sangeeta D Shinde submitted to the bench a report in a sealed cover pertaining to a letter addressed by Teltumbde saying that he wanted to challenge the court order, and added that the attitude shown by Teltumbde in the letter was unacceptable.