Elgaar Parishad case: Surendra Gadling’s treatment | Showcause notice served to jail superintendent, CMO of prison

A SESSIONS court in Gadchiroli has issued show cause notices to the jail superintendent and chief medical officer of Taloja Central Prison over not following its previous order to provide necessary treatment to lawyer Surendra Gadling lodged in the jail.

Gadling is in judicial custody of the special court in Mumbai, in connection with the Elgaar Parishad case, as well as in custody of Gadchiroli court in another case related to alleged Maoist activities in the district. Last year, when Gadling was produced via video-conferencing before Gadchiroli court, he had sought a court directive to the jail to take him to J J Hospital for treatment for a medical ailment. The Gadchiroli court had, in March 2022, directed jail authorities to provide all necessary treatment to him and take him to J J Hospital if necessary, and that he be provided all medicines prescribed to him by the medical officer. The court also directed the jail to make necessary arrangements to refer him to the hospital if advised by the medical officer in view of the medical complaints made by him from time to time.

Earlier this month, Gadling told the court that despite directions he was not being taken for follow-up treatment to the hospital for three months due to which he was finding it difficult to access medicines. “Issue notice to the prisoner and CMO to explain as to why the directions given by this court…have not been followed and why action should not be initiated against them for committing breach of orders passed by this court,” the Gadchiroli court has said in its order on January 12.

Gadling’s plea filed in September 2022 sought action against the authorities under the Contempt of Courts Act claiming that while the court had directed for him to be given periodical medical check up, the jail authorities said that he would be referred to J J Hospital “as and when absolutely necessary”.

His plea said that he was taken to the hospital in February 2022 and was given medicines for ten days. He was advised to come for a follow-up after ten days. Gadling said in his plea that despite requests to the jail, he was not taken to the hospital till April. Subsequently, too, while he was advised to be brought for treatment periodically, he was taken once in May and not for a follow-up as advised in June. Gadling has alleged that as he was not being given proper medical treatment, his condition was becoming critical and that authorities had brushed aside directions given by the court.